CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Friday Camp Lejeune issued a stern warning to Marines and others about having pet snakes. Not only can exotic animals cause many environmental problems, but having them as pets is also not permitted, according to Base Order 10570.1, the post states.

The base posted on its Facebook page that a ball python and a boa were recently found on the base and having snakes are against the rules. The python was found in the barricks and the red tailed boa was found in the parking lot, according to dvidshub.net, a military public relations publication.

Neither of the snakes are native to North Carolina or the United States, the post says. Camp Lejeune authorities said certain domestic animals are allowed and people living within base housing or on the base should check it before getting a pet.

Exotic species are typically introduced by people who own them as pets, and are either intentionally released or they escape their enclosures. Fortunately, the ball python and red tailed boa were captured by Conservation Law Enforcement and transferred to appropriate individuals to receive proper care. We can avoid introducing damaging species and allow our native ecosystem to thrive by not housing or releasing exotic species on base, the post states.

The base warns that an exotic species, such as snakes, may prey on native species, have no predators, outcompete native species for food or other resources, introduce diseases, or interrupt a native species’ life cycle in some way. There are many other issues that introduced exotic species can cause.

If you see an animal you think may be exotic or you have one that needs to be rehomed, please contact Land and Wildlife Resources (910-451-7235) or Conservation Law Enforcement (910-451-5226) for assistance.