From interstate improvements to turn lanes, North Carolina’s Department of Transportation is asking residents to advise which projects they want funded over the next 10 years.

A statewide public comment period to submit ideas continues through Feb. 28 for the 10-year transportation plan for 2023-2032.

Residents can send project suggestions in a short, interactive survey here. Projects can be for any type of transportation, including highway, aviation, bicycle, pedestrian, ferries, rail and public transportation. The comment period is not for maintenance, such as patching potholes. The plan will be released in February 2022.

