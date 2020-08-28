North Carolina Sen. Rick Gunn accused of breaking up legislative aide's marriage, lawsuit claims

The man behind the lawsuit, Arthur Johns is suing Burlington Republican Sen. Rick Gunn.

A North Carolina state senator is at the center of a lawsuit filed by a man who claims the lawmaker broke up his marriage.

The couple was married for 26 years before separating in July of 2019. The man behind the lawsuit, Arthur Johns is suing Burlington Republican Sen. Rick Gunn. The lawsuit was filed in Wake County Superior Court. Johns is suing for claims of alienation of affection and of criminal conversation. According to the North Carolina legislature's website, Johns’ former wife, Karen, is listed as Senator Gunn's legislative assistant.

Johns claims Gunn interfered with his loving marriage. He said Gunn encouraged his wife to spend time with him and frequently text and call him. He also claimed they had an intimate and romantic relationship, and spent time together in Burlington, Raleigh and Asheboro. Johns is asking the court to recover at least $30,000 and up to $1 million in damages.

WFMY News 2 reached out to Gunn for a comment but has not heard back yet. He did issue a statement to the Associated Press calling the lawsuit “baseless and hurtful."