New U.S. 64 route to North Carolina Zoo now open

The NCDOT has announced construction on the new four-lane highway on the south side of Asheboro is complete.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — All roads now point to the North Carolina Zoo. Okay, maybe not all roads, but a brand new 14-mile stretch of four-lane highway is a huge route now open for business.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials announced the construction of a new U.S. 64 route through Asheboro leading to the North Carolina Zoo is now complete. The new highway should make it much easier for traveling through Randolph County to visit one of the state's most popular attractions.

Drivers can now follow U.S. 64 from either side of Asheboro to an interchange that connects them directly to Zoo Parkway, closer to the entrance to the Zoo.

“We’re thrilled that the new 64 Bypass and Zoo Connector road will help us bring the wonder of the North Carolina Zoo even closer to everyone,” said North Carolina Zoo Director and CEO Pat Simmons. “These new roads will provide better access to the Zoo and we’re grateful the state made this important improvement to the community.”