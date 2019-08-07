MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — April Plemmons and her family were in Myrtle Beach for the Fourth of July weekend when they spotted a shark swimming in the ocean.

Plemmons, who is from Concord but has a vacation home in North Myrtle Beach, told WCNC they were playing in the ocean on Saturday when they spotted something in the water.

"They very calmly told us to get out of the water. My family and I were in the water taking pictures 2 minutes before I shot this video that’s why I had my phone handy," Plemmons said.

Plemmons said the shark did not stop them from enjoying the ocean.

"We were not surprised, nor did it keep us from staying out of the water when we were allowed back in," Plemmons said.

The Concord mother said it was just a really cool experience to see a shark in person.

"My boys loved it and have watched this video on repeat," Plemmons said.

