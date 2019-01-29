GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County man bought a $1 Cash 5 jackpot ticket in Greensboro and turned it into a pretty good investment.

Levi Graves of Climax won $110,000. Graves bought the winning ticket at Surya Merchant on Liberty Road in Greensboro. Levi beat nearly 1 in a million (actually 962,598) odds to match all five numbers in Saturday's drawing.

Graves claimed the jackpot Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After taxes, he took home $77,825.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night.

