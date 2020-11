GREENSBORO, N.C. — You might have seen him behind the counter but it’s now time for Clint Aydelette to retire. He’s the last of the Aydelette family to serve behind the counter at the famous Yum Yum restaurant stop.

He has worked decades from behind the counter serving Greensboro. His last day was on Halloween. The family recently sold the iconic ice cream and hot dog shop which has a long history of serving not just the UNCG area of Spring Graden and Forest streets but also to the Triad.