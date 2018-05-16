HIGH POINT, NC - One person died in a homicide that led to an officer-involved shooting in High Point Wednesday morning.

High Point Police say the officer-involved shooting happened around 5:48 a.m. at a house on Overbrook Court.

High Point dispatch got a call around 5:30 a.m. from a woman saying her brother, 21-year-old Zachary Aikens, showed up at her apartment covered in blood and said that he had shot their father. The woman said Aikens said he was going to commit suicide.

Other High Point officers responded to a residence on the 200 block of Dorothy Street and found Gene Aikens, 50, dead inside the home.

The woman's call led officers to her grandparents' house on the 1500 block of Overbrook Court about four miles away. Police say Zachary Aikens was on the roof of the home when he shot at them with a shotgun. Officers shot back and hit Zachary Aikens.

@HighPointPolice on scene of Officer involved shooting in the 1500 block of Overbrook Ct. Officers at this location to locate a possible homicide suspect. As officers approached the suspect began shooting at police from the roof. Officers returned fire striking the suspect. — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) May 16, 2018

Zachary Aikens was taken to the hospital and is listed as the suspect in Gene Atkins' death. Police say Zachary Aikens is stable. No officers or neighbors were hurt.

High Point Police will be handling the homicide investigation from the home on Dorothy Street and the State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will handle the officer-involved shooting investigation. The four High Point officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

