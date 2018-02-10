HIGH POINT, N.C.(WFMY)-- Hight Point 911 and Guilford County Schools confirms a bus driver was involved in some type of accident Tuesday morning.

Police say the bus driver ran off the roadway around 6:53 a.m. in the 2100 block of Penny Rd in High Point. A Guilford County Schools spokesperson confirms one student was transported to the hospital.

The driver and other students on the bus were okay. The driver had some type of medical emergency, the spokesperson said.

The school bus was the only vehicle involved in the accident. High Point police are investigating the incident.

The students were being taken to Florence Elementary School when the incident happened..

