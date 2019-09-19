MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad mom wants to warn parents and teachers of the dangers of school supplies, in the wrong places.

"This is just a tragic freak accident, we never thought there would be any danger sitting in a bean bag."

Janet Chriscoe's son Dustin is an 8th grader in the Moore County Schools system. She says her son went to sit in a bean bag chair, unaware a pencil was either in it, or on it.

"He says he always just kind of flops down on the bean bag," Chriscoe explained. "He just landed in that particular way to where it actually just went through his leg on the outside."

Chriscoe said 7 centimeters (between 2-3 inches) of the pencil went into the side of her son's leg. She said it hit all muscle on the outside of his leg.

PHOTOS: Pencil Lodged in Student's Leg An 8th grade student sat on a bean bag at school and a pencil stabbed through his leg.

"Luckily it did not go on the inside because you do have main arteries on the inside of your legs so this could’ve been very deadly."

Chriscoe said teachers and staff immediately moved students into another classroom.

"I would like to thank the teachers and staff at Westmoore Elementary School for the quick response," Chriscoe said. "They kept him stabilized and moved other kids to another classroom so that EMS could come treat him and move him."

Chriscoe was contacted by the school and EMS took her son to the hospital. The lesson from her son's painful pencil mishap? Be aware of your surroundings.

"I just want everyone to take safety precautions," Chriscoe said. "This ain’t just with bean bags, it can be anywhere you sit, sharp objects, anything unforeseen can happen so just be cautious."

Chriscoe said her son is on antibiotics, and has to take it easy.

"He just has to take it easy and let that leg heal from the inside out the best it can."

As for the pencil; it's now out of Dustin's leg and in his mom's hands for safekeeping.

"{Paramedics} had to cut the pencil to be able to transport him so it didn’t hit or jab anything and go further into his leg, so this is what they gave Dustin {showing half a pencil} for his souvenir."

