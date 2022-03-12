2 The Rescue: Meet Savannah

Let’s get Savannah adopted!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Savannah! She's a 3-year-old who has been waiting patiently for someone to adopt her.

If you'd like to adopt her just know she likes to get her "zoomies" out by getting outdoors and running around, but once you bring her back in she'll be tired enough to be your snuggle companion.

She also has some tricks up her sleeve. She knows her name, sit, lay down, and gentle.

Savannah is housetrained, rides well in a car, and is friendly to all she meets.