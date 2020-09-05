GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Franny the poodle.

She's 9 years old and gets along with dogs and cats.

She absolutely loves and needs to be around people.

Franny does need a home where someone will be home a lot as she needs a lot of affection.

She's currently in a foster home, but she is looking for her permanent forever home.

Maybe she can be the new family member that brings joy to you.

If you think Franny would make a great addition to your home, come meet her at SPCA of the TRIAD in Greensboro.

Make sure you call to make an appointment before you come.

Interested in adopting Franny? Visit triadspca.org, and submit an application or call 336-375-3222.