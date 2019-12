Mistletoe is a female German Shepard Pointer mix.

She is a little over a year old and loves to play. She came to the shelter just a few weeks ago as a stray. She is sweet, gentle and friendly and loves to snuggle.

Mistletoe is a nice sized dog for a family with kids, weighing only 33 pounds. She seems to like other dogs too! She is spayed and Heartworm negative so she can go home with her new family today!

