GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Max is an 8 year old Lab mix and is a wonderful dog. He was an owner surrender in February and is not doing well at the shelter and is suffering from kennel stress.

He really needs a home and a family. He is active and playful but at the same time is a very sweet natured and loving dog. Max is a staff and volunteer favorite, please consider helping him find a home.

As part of our COVID 19 protocol adoptions are available to Guilford County Citizens by appointment only @ 336.641-3401.