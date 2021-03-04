2 the Rescue: Meet Baguette!

Meet this sweet kitty who loves to soak up some vitamin D!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Baguette, a very sweet older girl who is ready to be your purr-fect, loving, lap companion. Baguette is probably around 10 years young and she came to us as a stray kitty.

She loves taking long, warm sunbaths in a window or cuddling up next to you on the sofa. As long as she gets lots of head and ear scratches, plenty of soft places for cozy naps and someone to love and care for her, she will be a very happy girl.

Baguette is spayed, current on all vaccinations and doing well in her foster home. She is FeLV+ and will simply need to be an indoor kitty.