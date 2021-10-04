2 the Rescue: Meet Bear

This sweet guy is a ball full of fun and love!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Good morning everyone! My name is Bear and I hope you’re having a great morning. Do you know what would really make my day? A new loving forever home, that’s what!

I am a very handsome 2 year old boy who would make a great family pet and companion for just about anyone. I love everyone I meet and I’m always ready to have fun. I really like bouncy balls, going for long walks and having playtime with my people.

I am housetrained, know the ‘sit’ command, and I like kids, too. I don’t always get along with other dogs, but that’s the only issue I have. But, did I mention how super handsome I am?