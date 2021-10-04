2 the Rescue: Meet Bear

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Good morning everyone! My name is Bear and I hope you’re having a great morning. Do you know what would really make my day? A new loving forever home, that’s what!
I am a very handsome 2 year old boy who would make a great family pet and companion for just about anyone. I love everyone I meet and I’m always ready to have fun. I really like bouncy balls, going for long walks and having playtime with my people.
I am housetrained, know the ‘sit’ command, and I like kids, too. I don’t always get along with other dogs, but that’s the only issue I have. But, did I mention how super handsome I am?
Surely you can see that in my pictures. So, if you would like to meet and possibly adopt me, just go to Burlington Animal Services’ website at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets, and use the scheduling tool to make an appointment today! I sure hope to meet you soon. Love, Bear