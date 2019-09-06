RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Bluebell is a 5 year old domestic short haired kitty, who is just a sweetheart. She is very loving and easy going, Bluebell is friendly but not demanding. She loves hugs! Don't we all?! She loves to be picked up. Bluebell always greets you at the door when you come in and loves to sit with you. She gets along well with other cats and dogs that are cat friendly.. She was found as a stray, starving and sickly. Bluebell was so thankful to find someone that would give her food and loving. Bluebell just needs that forever home that would love to continue giving her lots of love, maybe a cat tree, plenty of food along with a lap from time to time and hugs! Bluebell has been spayed and is current on all her vaccines. Bluebell is just waiting on you, bags are packed! If you are interested in adopting Bluebell, please visit our website: www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. For questions, or if you would like to set up a time to meet sweet Bluebell, give us a call at 336-953-0925.