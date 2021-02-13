2 the Rescue: Meet Charlie

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Charlie! I’m Charlie and I’m looking for love and a forever home. I’m about 1 year old and I ended up at Burlington Animal Services as a stray.
My people didn’t come look for me here, so now I need a new home. I am a super happy, friendly and fun-loving guy. And don’t I have a fabulous set of ears?
They’ll help me hear everything you say, like, “Charlie, want a treat?” or “Charlie, want to go for a walk?” or “Charlie, let’s snuggle on the sofa and watch TV together!”.
Those are just a few things I enjoy doing. You should also know that I’m neutered, current on shots and I’m a great size at 35 lbs. So, what do you say? Would you like to meet me and see if Cupid’s arrow will strike your heart?
Just go to Burlington Animal Services’ website at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets and use the scheduling tool on the main page to make an appointment. I really hope I can be the love of your life! Love, Charlie.