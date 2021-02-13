2 the Rescue: Meet Charlie

The sweetest pup in the neighborhood! Will you be his Valentine?

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Charlie! I’m Charlie and I’m looking for love and a forever home. I’m about 1 year old and I ended up at Burlington Animal Services as a stray.

My people didn’t come look for me here, so now I need a new home. I am a super happy, friendly and fun-loving guy. And don’t I have a fabulous set of ears?

They’ll help me hear everything you say, like, “Charlie, want a treat?” or “Charlie, want to go for a walk?” or “Charlie, let’s snuggle on the sofa and watch TV together!”.

Those are just a few things I enjoy doing. You should also know that I’m neutered, current on shots and I’m a great size at 35 lbs. So, what do you say? Would you like to meet me and see if Cupid’s arrow will strike your heart?