2 The Rescue: Meet Etta

Let’s get Etta adopted!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Etta! She's our 2 the Rescue pet today. She's three year's old and is loaded with personality,

Lucky for you, she's housetrained and good with kids. She also knows sit and shake, has nice leash manners, takes treats gently, and has lived with a male dog.

Etta comes to the SPCA as a surrender due to her owner moving and being unable to take her dogs.

If you'd like to meet Etta in person, make sure to reach out to our friends at Burlington Animal Services,

