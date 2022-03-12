2 The Rescue: Meet Jinks

Let’s get Jinks adopted!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Jinks! This fella loves pets and attention as well as scratches behind his ears.

SPCA of the Triad says he's a good boy who just needs consistent structure and someone who can work with him on good manners.

Jinks would make an excellent companion for an active home that enjoys long walks, hikes, and maybe some swimming at a pool or lake.

One thing you should know, he does not do well with cats at all.