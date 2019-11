BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Molly, a sweet senior girl who would love to be adopted before the holidays!

She is about 8 years old and was surrendered when her owner could no longer care for her.

Molly lived with another dog and several cats, and seems to like everyone.

She is spayed, current on vaccinations and is ready to meet you at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information. All pets can be viewed at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.