Meet our Rebel with a cause! This sweet guy is on a mission to get adopted into a loving forever home. Rebel is a 3 year old Walker Hound who is friendly with people, likes kids, is housetrained, affectionate and playful.

He would likely be happiest as the only pet as he is picky about other dogs and does not like cats.

Once Rebel gets to know you, he will be your loving and loyal companion.

He is neutered, current on shots and ready to meet you at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information. All pets can be viewed at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.