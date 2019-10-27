GREENSBORO, N.C. — Steve Barkley is a wonderfully energetic, yet gentle dog. He is an American Bulldog Mix weighing in at 55 pounds and is nothing but love.

He has been with us since the end of August when he came to us as a stray.

He is estimated to be 2 years old. He is neutered, up to date on all his shots and is heart positive. Steve is eligible to participate in our Have A Heart fund where he goes into a foster home or a foster to adopt home while he receives his heartworm treatments paid for by this fund.

Steve is a very gentle dog for his size and walks well on leash. He is loving and wants nothing more than to go home with someone today.

Steve may be best in a home without cats, he gets really frisky when he sees one of our shelter cats, but just like most dogs … if the cats are part of his family he may warm up to them and do just fine.

If you are interested, visit the Guilford Co. Animal Shelter at 4525 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27409. You can also give them a call at (336) 641-3400.