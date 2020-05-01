GREENSBORO, N.C. — Quavo is a gorgeous, black lab with the best personality.

He loves toys, people and seems to like other dogs. Quavo came into the shelter on the first of December as a stray.

He does not present well in his kennel, he is jumpy and barks at visitors, which does not bode well for him in a shelter environment. But once out of his kennel his personality beams.

Quavo is 57 pounds, heartworm negative, and only 2-years-old.

He would make a wonderful pet for any active family!

If you think Quavo could be the newest member of your family, here's the information you need to know.

You can visit Quavo at the Guilford County Animal Services shelter.

The shelter is located at 4525 West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. Just give them a call at (336) 641-3400 for all the details on how you can take Quavo home.