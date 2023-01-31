Welcome home, Lily! Ed Matthews rescues new fur baby

Ed's beloved 'Rio' crossed the rainbow bridge last year. He recently decided it was time to find a new dog to welcome into his heart and home.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anyone who knows WFMY News 2 meteorologist Ed Matthews, knows he has a tender heart for animals.

Ed is a champion for homeless pets in our community, encouraging folks to adopt, not shop, for their four-legged companions.

That's exactly what he did on Monday.

Ed welcomed a new addition to his family - a Yorkshire Terrier named Lily.

He adopted the 5-year-old fur baby from the Animal Rescue and Foster Program in Greensboro. We were there for the special moment when they first met.

You'll remember, Ed's beloved dog Rio died in 2022. Rio was with him for 14 years.

Recently, Ed decided it was time to be a "dog dad" again, and he fell in love with Lily because of her sweet demeanor.

She was spayed last week and is now exploring her new home. Ed took the next few days off to help Lily adjust.

As far as dog dads go, we think sweet Lily hit the jackpot!

