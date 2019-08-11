WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Triad will get its first taste of frigid temperatures next week, and families will need to make sure their pets are protected from the conditions.

UNchain Winston, Forsyth Humane Society, and Forsyth County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to offer free dog houses, crates and bagged bedding straw to local pets in need. There are over 25 dog homes available. Low-income families who may need these items can request them from the Forsyth Humane Society, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dog owners can also go to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter at 10 a.m., Tuesday, November 12 to check out crates, houses, and bedding straw that are still available. If this time and date doesn't work out, you can give Keith Murphy, co-founder of UNchain Winston a call at 336-705-2821.

UNchain Winston volunteers can also deliver some dog homes if needed.

County ordinances require outdoor dogs have immediate access to a suitable shelter that is wind and rain resistant and structurally sound. UNchain Winston says all the dog homes being offered meet these requirements.

