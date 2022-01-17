Guilford County Animal Services offering $17 adoptions for the #BettyWhiteChallenge

Local shelters honoring Betty White on what would've been her 100th birthday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — January 17, 2022 would've been Betty White's 100th birthday. Sadly, she passed away December 31, 2021.

The actress was best known for her roles on the Mary Tyler Moore Show and the Golden Girls. She also was a huge advocate for animals, and donated her time and money to rescue shelters.

To honor her, people started the Betty White Challenge which called on others to donate to their local shelter in her name.

Jorge Ortega, director of Guilford County Animal Services, said his staff came up with the idea to do $17 adoptions since her birthday was on the 17th.

The discounted adoptions started last week and will continue through January 23.