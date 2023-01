Let’s get Natasha adopted!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Animal Services says Natasha is an affectionate determined, playful, and petite 3 year old tortie.

She does have mild cerebellar hypoplasia or "wobbly cat syndrome".

Natasha loves her humans and nothing will stop her when she wants to be with you.

She does not like other cats and needs to be the only cat in her home.