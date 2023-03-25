2 The Rescue: Meet Scout

Let’s get Scout adopted!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's introduce you to Scout! Scout likes to be around people and likes to snuggle and being petted.

Keep in mind, when he's done getting the attention he wants, he will need some alone time.

Scout is shy, but no worries. He will indeed warm up to you in no time.

Other things Scout enjoys: taking naps and watching a good movie.

And we can't forget, snack time is also important and wet food is his favorite.