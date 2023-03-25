2 The Rescue: Meet Tangerine

Let’s get Tangerine adopted!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — We want to introduce you to Tangerine! This cutie pie loves attention and affection. She will come up to you with little wiggles asking for pets.

She's around 1-1/2-years-old, is a medium size dog at 50 pounds, and she likes to prance around when you take her outside.

Tangerine is dog friendly, loves car rides, long walks, and playing fetch.

She enjoys meeting new friends, and is very affectionate