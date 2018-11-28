CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Carolina Panthers fan was hit and killed while crossing the street outside Bank of America Stadium during last Sunday's game.

Just before 3:30 p.m., central division officers and off-duty traffic officers working the game responded to the 400 block of West Morehead Street in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving 73-year-old Diane Babinec.

Fire and Medic responded to the scene and transported her to Atrium Health with life-threatening injuries.

A member of the DWI Task Force was first on scene. The preliminary investigation indicated Babinec was crossing West Morehead Street several feet behind her husband when she was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet SUV traveling east in the left lane.

The 'Carolina Panterettes' Facebook group posted a tribute to Babinec on Sunday night. "May you rest with the angels forever and may the Lord comfort your family, friends and #PantherNation," read the status.

The 19-year-old driver of the SUV was screened for impairment and no impairment was detected. According to officials, speed does not appear to be a factor. Alcohol use by the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

Babinec died from her injuries Monday afternoon. She was pronounced dead at Atrium Health.

This crash is still under investigation by the Major Crash Investigation Unit. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Officer M.R. Pressley at 704-432-2169.

