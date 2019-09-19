LEXINGTON, N.C. — Yesterday the Lexington Fire Department got a surprise visit from a very special visitor, Heather Haynes!

Haynes, a paramedic with Davidson County EMS, is still in recovery following an August incident where she was hit intentionally by Nathan Fowler,36, in a Walmart parking lot in Lexington.

Fowler was charged with Careless and Reckless Driving, Driving While Impaired, Felony Hit and Run and two counts of Assault With a Deadly Weapon on Emergency Personnel.

Haynes had only been on the job for a couple of months prior to the incident.

After six surgeries, doctors gave Haynes the news that they'd have to amputate part of her right leg, below the knee.

RELATED: Paramedic Intentionally Hit in Walmart Parking Lot by Impaired Driver: Police

Earlier this month Haynes described the feeling she felt after receiving the news and her plans moving forward.

"I have been mad, I have been sad, but all in all it gives me a chance to be stronger and show my kids that you don’t let anything knock you down," she said.

"After I heal, I'm going to get a prosthetic, and then I'm going to get back to work."

RELATED: ‘It Gives Me A Chance To Be Stronger,’ Davidson Co. Paramedic Has Six Surgeries, Leg Amputated After She Was Hit In Parking Lot

In a heartfelt Facebook post, the Lexington Fire Department stated..."We are all very happy that Heather is well on her way toward recovery. LFD still extends our thoughts, prayers and lending hand to Heather, her family, and her DCEMS family."

We are rooting for you Heather! Get well soon.

Lexington Fire Department Today we had a very special visitor stop by for lunch. We are all ve... ry happy that Heather is well on her way toward recovery. LFD still extends our thoughts, prayers and lending hand to Heather, her family and her DCEMS family.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users