Sergeant Mickey Hutchens was a 27-year veteran of the Winston-Salem Police Department when he was shot in the line of duty on October 7, 2009. He died five days later. This week, we honor and remember Sgt. Hutchens and all law enforcement officers who’ve lost their lives protecting and serving. This is National Police Week and May 15 marks Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“Every day it’s part of my ritual. I put the wedding ring on and I put the bracelet on,” Det. Daniel Clark said as he showed us the metal band around his right wrist.

Clark shows his bracelet engraved with Sgt. Hutchens' name.

It was a gift from Mickey Hutchens’ wife shortly after he passed.

“For me it’s a daily remembrance. I remember him every day. I’m sure for his family it’s every second,” said Clark.

It’s been nearly nine years since what happened at what used to be a Bojangles on Peters Creek Parkway. It’s no longer there. Clark, Hutchens and another officer responded to help a woman there who said her estranged husband was bothering her. That man, Monte Evans, fired shots which hit Clark and Hutchens. Evans was killed.

Physically, Clark recovered surprisingly well for being shot twice. One bullet hit his head, entering his ear canal. But he says he has almost no long-lasting effects.

The Hutchens family

And after all this time, Clark still easily remembers his supervisor and friend, a husband and father of two.

“He sort of had a dry sense of humor, but he was funny if you got to know him. He was well-respected,” he said. “Mentor would be a good word. Like I said, he always led from the front. He was an example of what a great leader should be.”

Clark faced a deep sadness after Hutchens’ death, but over time learned to cope and decided how he wanted to live.

Det. Daniel Clark

“I got to a point where I wanted not to so much mourn his loss, but honor his sacrifice,” Clark said.

Something he hopes we’ll all take time to do, during Police Week and every day.

“They gave their all for their community. It really is a time to reflect on that and to not forget what they have done for us.”

© 2018 WFMY