LEXINGTON, N.C. — A woman was killed Friday afternoon after a car incident in Lexington according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say the incident happened in a driveway in the 500 block of Shoaf Street. The pedestrian, identified as Brenda Wooten, had just exited from her vehicle and was walking down the driveway when another vehicle backed up and hit her.

Wootten suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident and died at the scene.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the crash is still under investigation and no further information with be released at this time.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

