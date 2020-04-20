GREENSBORO, N.C. — Foster Caviness is a food distributor that usually delivers to restaurants and the like, but now they are reaching out to you.

With their produce box campaign, they are boxing fresh fruits, veggies, and snacks in pre-packaged boxes that you order online and pick up at the Piedmont Triad Farmer's Market. It is a "no contact" delivery, meaning you pull up and tell them your order number and they put the box directly in your trunk. And you're done!

You do have to pre-order online. You cannot purchase on-site. But the choices are fresh from local farms in North Carolina. The boxes contain fruit, veggies or a "stay healthy" box which contains a variety of items from milk and eggs to kid-friendly snack packs.

You can read more about it and/or pre-order on their website.

RELATED: Burlington Lowes Foods employee tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Need chicken or eggs? Get them here!

RELATED: 6 feet is not enough to protect you from coronavirus