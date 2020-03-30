WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are on the scene of an accident involving a livestock trailer carrying 86 large pigs.

Police said the single-vehicle accident happened around 4 p.m. Monday. The tractor-trailer overturned partially on the off-ramp from I-40 westbound going toward U.S. 52 northbound.

Authorities said no one was hurt, but the trailer was carrying 86 pigs.

Emergency crews are working to safely get the pigs out of the trailer.

A preliminary investigation of the crash suggests speed was a factor.

The U.S. 52 north ramp off I-40 westbound is closed until further notice.

Back in February, emergency crews responded to a similar incident on I-40 in Winston-Salem. A livestock trailer carrying 41 cows overturned on the highway, killing about half the herd.

