x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'What an outstanding job' | Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 74 in NC

The Swain County Sheriff's Office released a video of a pilot landing a plane without any accidents or injuries.
Credit: Sergey Nivens - stock.adobe.com
Airplane in sky that going down for landing. Mixed media

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. — A pilot captured a video making an emergency landing on Highway 74 on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from a sheriff's office.

Swain County deputies said a pilot was able to successfully land a plane without injuries. Then posted this video from the pilot's GoPro camera from the cockpit on Facebook.

This is the view from the pilots go pro camera from the cockpit of the plane on the emergency landing on Hwy. 74 on Sunday July 3, 2022. What an OUTSTANDING job and no injuries. AMAZING If you look closely at 0:20 you will see the power lines the pilot was able to avoid. There were so many things that could have been catastrophic but they didn't happen. Sheriff Curtis Cochran

Posted by Swain County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 7, 2022

In the video, you could see drivers alert, slowing down, and making room for the plane and it landed safely on the highway. 

Sheriff Cochran said, 'What an OUTSTANDING job' and no injuries. AMAZING If you look closely at 0:20 you will see the power lines the pilot was able to avoid. There were so many things that could have been catastrophic but they didn't happen.'

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

RELATED: Biden administration nudges airlines to let families sit together on planes

RELATED: Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Triad man finds alternate route to hook into power grid when neighbors deny request: 2 Wants to Know