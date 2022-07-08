'What an outstanding job' | Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 74 in NC

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. — A pilot captured a video making an emergency landing on Highway 74 on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from a sheriff's office.
Swain County deputies said a pilot was able to successfully land a plane without injuries. Then posted this video from the pilot's GoPro camera from the cockpit on Facebook.
In the video, you could see drivers alert, slowing down, and making room for the plane and it landed safely on the highway.
Sheriff Cochran said, 'What an OUTSTANDING job' and no injuries. AMAZING If you look closely at 0:20 you will see the power lines the pilot was able to avoid. There were so many things that could have been catastrophic but they didn't happen.'
