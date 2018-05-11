WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - A fight at Parkland High School prompted the School Resource Officer to use pepper spray Monday morning.

Winston-Salem Police say two students were fighting around 8:38 a.m. and early efforts to break it up were unsuccessful, forcing the officer to use pepper spray. Both students went to the hospital for minor injuries from the fight.

Several other students in the commons area were exposed to the pepper spray. None of them required medical attention. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools used a phone tree message to let parents know.

The students in the fight were not identified in a release.

