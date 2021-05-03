You sent me these messages and now I'm sharing them: My 2 Cents

Last spring, I asked you to send me positive messages to include on a whiteboard at the end of every newscast.

As we approach and pass the one-year mark of this pandemic, I've been thinking about something from last spring that I still hold close to my heart.

If you watch the 11 o'clock newscast, you might remember my dry erase board while I was working from home. At the end of every newscast, I'd share a positive message from a viewer.

I asked for submissions and received so many uplifting words.

What you didn't know, I took a picture of every message I used because I wanted to remember that moment. A moment when you shared so much positivity, even as we were going through some incredibly difficult and uncertain days.

This is my personal time capsule for the coronavirus pandemic. It's what I'll remember the most.

There's a lot of hope in these words, and I'm hopeful the end of the pandemic won't be the end of this positivity.

I want to leave you with the very first message I used, "Miss you guys." At the time I wrote it, I didn't see the message board becoming a nightly tradition. It was simply a way to share with my colleagues back in the studio and elsewhere, that I missed them.

I still miss the coworkers I haven't seen in months as I'm sure you miss the people in your life.