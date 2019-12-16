GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Duke Energy says power was restored to the area of Laurel Park shortly after noon on Monday. More than 4,000 people were without power at one point.

PREVIOUS:

4,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in a Greensboro neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The Duke Energy outage map shows around 4,000 outages in the Laurel Park neighborhood. The company says the outage is due to an object that came in contact with the power lines.

Power is expected to be restored by 2 p.m.

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE