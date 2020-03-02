CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sources confirmed to WBTV on Sunday that President Donald Trump will visit Charlotte and make a speech this week.

Axios first reported that Trump would visit to speak Friday at the North Carolina Opportunity Now summit.

Further details of the trip haven’t been released.

