GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro mom is on a mission to make sure that all black women and girls feel loved and important.

Brianna Laren wrote a book of affirmations called "Pretty Pretty Black Girl."

She wrote it in the midst of depression while she was pregnant with her daughter. Writing was how she channeled her emotions.

"I would just write little things, little love notes to myself just to make me feel better about myself throughout the day," Laren said.

Upon the book's release, she says other women came forward saying they struggled with the same things.

"It so important to know that you are not alone and that's in anything not just depression because the book doesn't just talk about depression," she said. "But I think that's just very important to talk about because in our community it can be kind of taboo."

Laren also turned her book into a short film.

"Everybody may not pick up a book, but they will watch a short film," she said.

She hits on universal themes, like depression, sadness, and self-love, but says she includes things that black women and girls can relate to like colorism.

"I think it's important that black girls know that it doesn't matter your skin complexion. Like you are beautiful. Don't let anyone lie to you and make you think that you are less beautiful or you're less special because you are a different complexion." she said.

Her short film can be watched on youtube. You can purchase her book on amazon.