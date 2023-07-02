Property tax rise in Alamance County raises concern with homeowners

Alamance County leaders say the tax rate has not gone up by 79% but the amount your home is worth has jumped significantly.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Right now, some homeowners in Alamance County are fired up.

They're concerned about property taxes.

A few people reached out to WFMY News 2 claiming the tax rate went 79 % over the past six years.

Is that true?

In Alamance County, they are valuing property 79% higher than they did back in 2017.

The county says that's in line with the increase in home prices since the pandemic started. The tax department says even though your property value is up 79% that doesn't mean your tax bill will go up that much.

"That's one of the other major misconceptions. There's an assumption that if the value goes up 79%, that means my bill went up 79% and that's terrifying it would be terrifying for me," Jeremy Akins, a tax administrator with the Alamance County Tax Department, said.

Tax costs rise when home values rise. Regardless, homeowners aren't happy about paying more.

Residents say the valuation process is flawed.

"Assessment clearly states that it's based on current market conditions and what you could sell your house for. We got three homes on our street that are brand new; one of which sold a week before these assessments came out and they are at 40% over what they literally paid for them weeks before," homeowner, Chris Williams said.

"Suppose you were to sell your house. Look at how much value. Well, that’s not what is going to happen, and I’m afraid for some community people. You’re going to assess them out of the neighborhood where they can’t afford to pay their taxes so they may have to do so earlier than anticipated," homeowner, Jessie Warren Vinson said.

Will Guilford County raise its property tax?

They've gone up, but not as high as Alamance County.

Guilford County leaders said home values increased between 30% and 35% because of the market.

Remember, you can appeal the assessment increase.