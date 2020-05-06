Alamance-Burlington School System employee fired following social media posts

According to the district, the posts came after the nationwide protests in the wake George Floyd's death.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System has spoken out after a controversial post by an employee.

During the nationwide protests addressing police brutality and racial inequality, an employee posted about the protests.

This led the school system to post a statement to its social media accounts about diversity in the school district.

"Recently, we received notification of inappropriate and insensitive language posted on social media by one of our employees in clear violation of our employee code of ethics. As of today, the individual is no longer employed by the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education," the statement said in part.

The district ended the letter by saying, "Together, we will be successful as One ABSS."