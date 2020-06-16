'We want this for the people' | Groups come together, call into city council meeting to advocate for policy change

Miranda Jones, from the group Hate Out of Winston-Salem, said the work for change needs to continue beyond marches and protests.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A number of different groups came together outside the Benton Convention Center to advocate for policy change Monday night.

During the gathering, some even called into the city council meeting to have their voices heard.

"Where has this framework gotten us? What is left for us?" said one speaker during the protest.

"The reality is we can walk all day, sing all day, chant all day, and then get nothing," said Miranda Jones.

She's part of the group, 'Hate Out of Winston-Salem,' and said the work for change needs to continue beyond protests and marches.

Jones has a list of demands she plans to bring to leaders on a city and state level.

Some of those demands include repealing the 'stand your ground' law in North Carolina, a database that tracks law enforcement officers offenses, and reallocation of city funds to other areas of the community that need it, like mental health, education and grassroots organizations.

"We are here because they're putting obstacles in front of us," said one woman who got up to speak.

The City Council Meeting was initially supposed to be held at the Benton Convention Center, before being moved last minute.

According to the city's Facebook post, there were concerns about potential exposure to COVID-19 by a City Council member.

So, protesters called into the meeting instead, a message Jones hopes they'll hear loud and clear that they want change now.

"We want this for the people. We want this for black people. We want this for people who don't feel safe when they encounter law enforcement," said Jones.

Jones said today was about taking concerns to *local* government leaders.