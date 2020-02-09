PTI Airport to get $2.2 million thanks to federal grant

As part of the grant, Piedmont Triad International Airport will get $2.2 million to be used for noise mitigation resources.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it will give $33.1 million in infrastructure grants to North Carolina airports.

As part of the grant, Piedmont Triad International Airport will get $2.2 million to be used for noise mitigation resources. Other airports in North Carolina will also receive grant money including Charlotte Douglas International, Asheville Regional, Fayetteville Regional, Albert Ellis, and Raleigh.

The FAA will grant more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants to 405 airports in 50 states.