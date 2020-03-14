GREENSBORO, N.C. — Publix Super Markets has announced its stores would start closing at 8 p.m. starting Saturday.

The announcement came via the store's Twitter account Friday night. The reason for the early close time is so stores can have more time to clean and restock their shelves.

Here is what the statement said:

“To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on our shelves, beginning Saturday, March 14 we will adjust store and pharmacy hours companywide to close at 8 p.m. until further notice.”

