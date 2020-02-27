GREENSBORO, N.C. — Community and business leaders, as well as special guests, came together Thursday morning to break ground for the Publix Distribution Center in McLeansville.

The grocery chain's new Distribution Center will be located on the 5500 block of Burlington Road, right across from the Calvary Baptist Church.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Publix CEO Todd Jones, and invited guests donned hard hats and wielded shovels for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Greensboro Distribution Center.

A cake replica of the distribution center which was made by Publix bakers was also on display.

Checks were presented to area nonprofits working towards alleviating hunger in underserved communities.

The Florida-based company's $400 million investment in the Triad is a key part of its expansion plans.

The new distribution center is scheduled to open sometime in 2022 and is expected to employ 1,000 people by 2025. The company says it will offer jobs of varying skill sets with salaries averaging from between $42,000 to $44,000 a year

RELATED: Need a summer job? How about your kid? Check this out....

RELATED: Prepare your resume | 125 jobs available in Davidson County

RELATED: 'The potential there is limitless' | Amazon's footprint growing in the Triad with Kernersville Fulfillment Center opening in 2020

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775