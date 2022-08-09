Queen Elizabeth's ties to North Carolina

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96. She was the longest-serving monarch in British history.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 leaving behind a seven-decade legacy around the world, including in North Carolina.

In Manteo, N.C., a 16th-century replica vessel sits in the waters of Roanoke Island Festival Park.

The ship, named after the monarch, is meant to represent one of the English merchant vessels from the 1585 Roanoke voyage. It was created to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Roanoke voyages.

A small plot of land on Ocracoke Island in the Outer Banks is the burial site of four British Naval soldiers.

In 1942, The British Royal Navy sent 24 armed trawlers to help the U.S. Navy defend the Ocracoke coastline. On May 11, a German U-558 torpedoed one of those trawlers, the HMT Bedfordshire, killing all 37 members. Only four bodies washed ashore.

Each year, a ceremony is held to honor those soldiers, and a new flag is sent by the United Kingdom to fly on the small cemetery, recognized as "Forever England."

In 1957, Queen Elizabeth II attended a UNC-Maryland football game with her husband Prince Philip.