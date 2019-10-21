RALEIGH, N.C. — WNCN - A 14-year-old cancer survivor is giving back to other children with cancer, and he’s using a haunted house to do it.

According to WNCN CBS 17, a spooky scene on S. Mere Court in Raleigh has a haunted house filled with werewolves, spiderwebs, and just about everything else you find creepy, but the boy behind it is all smiles.

“I always wanted to do a haunted house but mom and dad would always say no,” Edward Thompson told WNCN. “They hate me scaring them.”

The Thompsons have been through something so much scarier than this, though. Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Edward was diagnosed with it, on the last day of 6th grade. He needed chemotherapy, radiation, and a stem cell transplant to fight cancer.

“One day I was very depressed since I was going through all this. I think I had just relapsed,” Edward told WNCN. “Mom said, ‘You know what. This year we’re going to do a haunted house.'”

“He got so excited and he would sit there during chemo and plan out the haunted house,” added his mom.

“I’m reminded of what I went through and how I got through it,” said Edward, who even included the mask he used for radiation treatment among the Halloween decorations.

The house will be open the nights of October 26, 27, 30, and 31st.

It’s free to tour, but the family told WNCN they are accepting donations for “Give Kids the World” a resort for children who are part of the Make-A-Wish program. Edward went after finishing treatment.

“We weren’t the oddballs anymore. We weren’t the outcasts; we weren’t the kids with cancer,” he remembered. “I’m giving back to them because I know what they’ve been through.”

After dealing with very real fear for a very long time, Edward still loves to scare people. “I love to scare. I love to get scared. Scaring is just a part of me,” he said.

The haunted house is located at:

9401 S. Mere Ct.

Raleigh, NC 27615

It is open October 26, 27, 30, and 31st from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.